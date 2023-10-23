Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $36.51 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and $16.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 273,502,635 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

