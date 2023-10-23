Critical Survey: Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) vs. Its Peers

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) is one of 165 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ascent Solar Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million -$19.75 million -0.01 Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors $4.08 billion $752.61 million -39.25

Ascent Solar Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors 2044 8711 17345 627 2.58

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 34.37%. Given Ascent Solar Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascent Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -9,484.43% -7,017.74% -167.64% Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors -224.07% -78.96% -6.78%

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies’ peers have a beta of 4.39, meaning that their average stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ascent Solar Technologies peers beat Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

