CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. DZ Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $151.17. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.