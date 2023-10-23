Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

CMI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.33. 42,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,300. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.04 and its 200-day moving average is $233.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

