Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $86.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -331.08, a PEG ratio of 1,694.74 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $7,714,180.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,481,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock valued at $103,457,911 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 46.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.