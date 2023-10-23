Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.23.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

TSCO stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.38. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $193.58 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

