Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,484 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.91.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.37. 305,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,659. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

