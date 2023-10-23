Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.95. 100,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $375.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

