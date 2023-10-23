Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,494 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Albemarle comprises about 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after buying an additional 260,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.80.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.38. 406,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,599. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $134.34 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

