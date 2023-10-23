Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.38

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 31844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

