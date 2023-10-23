Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

DNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.76. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.79.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 136.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

