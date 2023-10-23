Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.67.

Get McDonald's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $258.11 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock worth $5,580,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.