Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

