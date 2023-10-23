DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $85.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,714 shares of company stock valued at $564,943 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 18.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 644,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,159,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

