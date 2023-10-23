Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $347.69 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.74 and its 200-day moving average is $350.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

