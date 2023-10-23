Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

