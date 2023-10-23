DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $96.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,175,000 after acquiring an additional 339,827 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

