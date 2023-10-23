Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.88) to GBX 1,000 ($12.21) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.37) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,228 ($15.00).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,019 ($12.45) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,089.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.03, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 765 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.31).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,675.68%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

