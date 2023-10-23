Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DT. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.32 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $135,423.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,032.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $223,128.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at $45,946,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $135,423.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,032.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

