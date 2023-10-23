Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.81

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 470533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -2,228.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

