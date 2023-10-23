EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SATS. Citigroup dropped their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

SATS opened at $14.13 on Friday. EchoStar has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

