Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.79.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$43.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.76. The company has a market cap of C$92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.6512456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.83%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

