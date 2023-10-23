Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
