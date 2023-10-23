Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2,076,400.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 26.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 271,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

