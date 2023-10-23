Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,145,000 after buying an additional 603,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of EPD opened at $27.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

