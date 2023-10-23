Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $16.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Enviva Trading Down 8.1 %

Enviva stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Enviva has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $301.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Further Reading

