Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $230.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE EFX opened at $176.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.87. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equifax by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,788,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,686,000 after purchasing an additional 657,999 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.