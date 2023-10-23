Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,482 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $161.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $170.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

