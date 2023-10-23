Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 373 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $152.29 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

