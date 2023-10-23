Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,690. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $498.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $389.48 and a 1 year high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

