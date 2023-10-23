Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $17.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

