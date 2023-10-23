Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,423,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 354,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

