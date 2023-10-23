Financial Survey: JSR (JSCPF) vs. Its Peers

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) is one of 123 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare JSR to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares JSR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSR N/A N/A N/A JSR Competitors -20.06% -36.01% -3.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JSR and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio JSR N/A N/A 0.28 JSR Competitors $3.03 billion $125.13 million -9.12

Dividends

JSR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than JSR. JSR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

JSR pays an annual dividend of $31.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 106.2%. JSR pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 96.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. JSR is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JSR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSR 0 0 0 0 N/A JSR Competitors 804 2951 3698 14 2.39

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 56.30%. Given JSR’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JSR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of JSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JSR beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc. The company's Life Sciences Business offers services to support drug development, vitro reagents for diagnostics, research and raw materials for regent, bioprocess materials, etc. Its Plastics Business provides synthetic resins, including ABS, AES, AS, and ASA resins. The company's Other Business offers acrylic emulsion, water-based emulsion, and stain resistance. JSR Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

