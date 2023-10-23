First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,398.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,072 shares of company stock worth $1,797,557. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.50 million. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

