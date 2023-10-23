First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.03.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

