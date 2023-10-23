Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 3,900 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $404.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

