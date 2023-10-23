Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $158,752,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 424.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.60.

Danaher stock opened at $205.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $204.54 and a 1-year high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

