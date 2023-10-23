Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.47.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
