Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.