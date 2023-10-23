Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Holdings Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Flywire were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,025,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $348,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,258,453 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. BTIG Research began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.