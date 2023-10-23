Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.04.

TSE:FTS opened at C$53.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.29. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$62.00. The company has a market cap of C$26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.1725129 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

