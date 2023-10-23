Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

NYSE GNK opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $603.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.7% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.1% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

