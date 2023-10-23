Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. CL King began coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Down 5.9 %

Generac stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.