General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $105.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

