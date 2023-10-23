Gifto (GTO) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Gifto (GTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

