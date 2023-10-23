Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Head to Head Contrast

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Global Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A -385.99% Gilat Satellite Networks 2.31% 7.69% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $120,000.00 12.24 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks $239.84 million 1.43 -$5.93 million $0.11 55.00

This table compares Global Technologies and Gilat Satellite Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Technologies and Gilat Satellite Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gilat Satellite Networks has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Global Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to satellite operators, governments, system integrators, telecommunication companies and mobile network operators, satellite communication providers, ISPs, and homeland security and defense agencies, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.