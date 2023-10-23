Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.7 %

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

