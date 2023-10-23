Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Lifted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,095,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 3.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $34,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,131,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,280,000 after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,389 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,293,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,065,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,646,000 after purchasing an additional 414,777 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $28.90 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

