Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$91.00 to C$84.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$65.13 and last traded at C$65.30, with a volume of 7246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.38.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GRT.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.23%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

