Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

GPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.