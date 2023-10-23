HC Wainwright Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $30.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

