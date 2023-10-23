Head to Head Analysis: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Arvinas -191.63% -55.09% -24.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 3 11 0 2.79

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics and Arvinas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kazia Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.09%. Arvinas has a consensus target price of $64.07, suggesting a potential upside of 332.04%. Given Arvinas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Kazia Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Arvinas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $20,000.00 521.90 -$13.78 million N/A N/A Arvinas $131.40 million 6.04 -$282.50 million ($5.59) -2.65

Kazia Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats Arvinas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kazia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma. It is also developing EVT801, a small molecule targeted therapeutic vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its product pipeline includes Bavdegalutamide and ARV-766, investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degraders for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC targeted protein degrader for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-breast cancer, which is Phase 3 clinical trial. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Carrick Therapeutics Limited, and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

